EU setzt Saudi-Arabien, Panama und Nigeria auf Geldwäsche-Liste

The Kingdom Tower stands in the night in Riyadh November 16, 2007. Home to Islam's holiest cities of Mecca and Medina, Saudi Arabia regards itself as the guardian of Islam and is often closed off to foreigners. Even though it receives more than five million Muslim pilgrims a year, they are not allowed to travel within the country. Tourist visas are rarely issued and come with many restrictions but this is due to change as Saudi Arabia adopts a new strategy to tap into a niche market of conservative tourism. Picture taken November 16, 2007. To match feature SAUDI-TOURISM REUTERS/Ali Jarekji (SAUDI ARABIA - Tags: CITYSCAPE SOCIETY TRAVEL BUSINESS)