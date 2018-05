Autoindustrie besorgt über höheren US-Importzoll

New cars sit in the lot at the Boston Autoport, which handles automobile import, processing and distribution for approximately 50,000 cars per year, in Boston, Massachusetts July 1, 2008. U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, putting the Dow on the cusp of a bear market, as high oil prices dragged down U.S. car sales while tough credit conditions threatened the financial sector. Shares of automakers slid following reports of a June sales slide, with Ford Motor Company down almost 7 percent. REUTERS/Brian Snyder (UNITED STATES) REUTERS