EU-Kommission will bei Siemens/Alstom-Fusion nicht naiv sein

French High Speed Train (TGV) made by French train maker Alstom stops next to a German High Speed Train (ICE) made by Siemens at Munich's railway station June 16, 2014. German engineering group Siemens and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries are expected to present their joint move on France's Alstom in Paris on Monday, challenging a formal offer from General Electric. Siemens is also to propose combining its rail activities with Alstom's, known for the high-speed TGV trains, sources have said. REUTERS/Lukas Barth (GERMANY - Tags: TRANSPORT BUSINESS)