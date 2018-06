EU-Kommission nennt US-Zölle auf spanische Oliven inakzeptabel

A olive tree is seen in a field in the outskirts of Ronda, near Malaga, April 9, 2014. Spanish olive oil bottler Deoleo said on Wednesday that British private equity firm CVC Capital Partners had made the best bid for the company. CVC bid 0.38 euros per share for the entire company, Deoleo said in a statement on Wednesday, valuing the olive oil company Deoleo at around 439 million euros ($606 million). REUTERS/Jon Nazca (SPAIN - Tags: AGRICULTURE ENVIRONMENT ENERGY BUSINESS)