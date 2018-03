EZB-Bankenaufseherin Nouy beklagt Lücken bei Geldwäsche-Bekämpfung

FILE PHOTO: Daniele Nouy, chair of the Supervisory Board of the European Central Bank, speaks at a Thomson Reuters newsmaker event at Canary Wharf in London November 28, 2014. Euro zone banks that failed or barely passed this year's health checks will have to demonstrate they can make sustainable profits and may need to sell off loss-making units, the European Central Bank's top supervisor said. To match Interview ECB-NOUY/INTERVIEW REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo