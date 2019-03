Wachsende Gefahr im Orbit - Kampf gegen Weltraumschrott

An orange hue envelops the Earth, known as "airglow," a phenomenon that occurs when ultraviolet radiation hits molecules in the atmosphere and create a band of light that reaches 50 to 400 miles high, in this image taken on board the International Space Station (ISS), October 7, 2018. NASA/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IT IS DISTRIBUTED, EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS