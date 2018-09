Schattenbanken-Sektor in der EU 2017 leicht geschrumpft

Inflated euro sign is seen outside the new head quarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, January 22, 2015. The European Central Bank is poised to announce a plan on Thursday to buy government bonds, resorting to its last big policy option for breathing life into the flagging euro zone economy. Market expectations are sky-high for the ECB to unveil large-scale quantitative easing (QE) - printing money to buy government bonds - despite opposition from Germany's Bundesbank and concerns in Berlin that this could allow spendthrift countries to slacken economic reforms. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach (GERMANY - Tags: BUSINESS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)