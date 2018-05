Großbanken BNP und ScoGen spüren schwachen Handel in Europa

A part of the logo of the BNP Paribas bank is seen on the rooftop of their Paris headquarters April 26, 2012. The likely victory of the Socialist presidential frontrunner will cast a shadow over upcoming earnings statements by France's biggest banks as they struggle to avoid a regulatory crackdown. Top French banks BNP Paribas and Societe Generale, which report results next week, have seen their share prices drop 20 to 30 percent since mid-March on renewed fears over the health of debt-ridden eurozone states' finances. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon (FRANCE - Tags: BUSINESS)