Französische Polizei räumt Migranten-Lager bei Dünkirchen

Migrants walk in a muddy field at at a camp of makeshift shelters for migrants and asylum-seekers from Iraq, Kurdistan, Iran and Syria, called the Grande Synthe jungle, near Dunkirk, France, January 25, 2016. European Union interior ministers on Monday urged Greece to do more to control the influx of migrants, some threatening to exclude it from the continent's prized passport-free travel zone as the crisis increasingly divides the bloc's members. REUTERS/Yves Herman