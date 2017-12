Nestles Jobabbau-Pläne alarmieren französische Regierung

The logo of Nestle is seen on the company building in Mexico City, January 24, 2014. Pepsico, Nestle and Cisco on Friday announced major investments that together totalled more than $7 billion (4 billion pounds) in Mexico, where the government has pushed through a series of economic reforms that aim to boost foreign investment and growth. Nestle said it planned to invest $1 billion in Mexico over five years, building two new factories and expanding a third in its sixth-biggest market. The investment would create 700 direct jobs, Nestle said. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido (MEXICO - Tags: BUSINESS LOGO)