Vorliebe der Chinesen für Edel-Cognac erfreut Remy Cointreau

A glass of cognac is pictured on a bar in the Manhattan borough of New York City, November 13, 2015. France's centuries-old cognac houses are raising their bets on the U.S. market with new products and campaigns to broaden the drink's appeal beyond its African American stronghold. The big four producers -- LVMH Moet Hennessy, Remy Cointreau, Pernod Ricard and Beam Suntory -- have turned more of their attention to the U.S. following a drop in sales in China after an anti-graft campaign. To match story USA-COGNAC Picture taken November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar