Konsumklima in Frankreich hellt sich auf

ATTENTION EDITORS - PLEASE SEARCH KEYWORD "RINGFENCE" TO FIND ALL 37 IMAGES IN THIS PAN-EUROPEAN SERIES OF CHRISTMAS TOY SHOPPING PICTURES. Sandrine Bavard (R), 41, who works as a hairdresser, shops with her daughter Solenn at Contesso JoueClub toy shop in Nice, southeastern France, December 2, 2011. Bavard said that her economic situation is unchanged since 2010 and she will not restrict her Christmas purchases. Rising prices, muted wages growth and swingeing austerity measures have squeezed disposable incomes across Europe. And fears a debt crisis could blow the euro apart and bring down banks have dashed hopes of an improvement any time soon. Retailers face different fortunes as shoppers seem determined to ringfence at least some areas of Christmas spending, like presents for their children and good food. Picture taken December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard (FRANCE - Tags: BUSINESS SOCIETY)