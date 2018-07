G20-Landwirtschaftsminister besorgt über Protektionismus

Farmers dry out rice paddy grains in Dongtu county, Anhui province, in this aerial view taken October 9, 2012. China will issue low-tariff import quotas (TRQ) for wheat, rice, corn and cotton for 2013, with volumes unchanged from this year, as part of its commitment of being a member of the World Trade Organization (WTO). Picture taken October 9. REUTERS/Stringer (CHINA - Tags: BUSINESS AGRICULTURE)