Griechenland schafft Kapitalkontrollen komplett ab

Sixty Euros, the maximum amount allowed after the imposed capital controls in Greek banks, are seen during a withdrawal operation at a bank branch ATM in central Athens, Greece, July 12, 2015. Skeptical euro zone finance ministers demanded on Saturday that Greece go beyond painful austerity measures accepted by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras if he wants them to open negotiations on a third bailout for his bankrupt country to keep it in the euro. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann