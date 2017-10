Aldi und Lidl luchsen britischen Supermärkten Marktanteile ab

Shopping trolleys stand outside a Morrisons supermarket in Liverpool, northern England March 12, 2015. Annual profit at Britain's fourth biggest grocer Morrisons slumped 52 percent to an eight-year low, damaged by last year's strategic decision to slash prices to stem the loss of shoppers to discounters Aldi and Lidl. Morrisons, which trails market leader Tesco, Wal-Mart's Asda and Sainsbury's in annual sales, said on Thursday it made an underlying pretax profit of 345 million pounds ($516 million) in the year to Feb. 1..REUTERS/Phil Noble (BRITAIN - Tags: BUSINESS)