Britischer Autoverband zu Johnson - "No-Deal"-Brexit keine Option

A view shows a tail light at a Bentley cars showroom of a dealership at 'Barvikha luxury village' shopping mall outside Moscow, Russia, February 1, 2016. As Russia wrestles with an economic crisis, more and more Porsches and Rolls-Royces are appearing on its roads. It seems something of a paradox; while mass-market car sales in the country have tumbled along with the rouble and oil prices, one area is bucking the trend - luxury cars. Picture taken February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev