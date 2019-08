Klima-Aktivisten wollen Flughafen Heathrow mit Drohnen lahmlegen

A jumbo jet takes off shortly after midday from Heathrow Airport in west London April 15, 2010. A huge cloud of ash from a volcano in Iceland turned the skies of northern Europe into a no-fly zone on Thursday, leaving hundreds of thousands of passengers stranded. No flights are allowed in British air space, except in emergencies, from 12 p.m. until at least 6 p.m. as the ash spreads across the country, the National Air Traffic Service (NATS) said.REUTERS/Toby Melville (BRITAIN - Tags: TRANSPORT ENVIRONMENT TRAVEL)