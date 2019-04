Britische Dienstleister schrumpfen erstmals seit Brexit-Referendum

A row of piggy banks adorned with the colours of Britain's Union Jack flag are displayed in a souvenir shop in London March 24, 2010. Britain's Labour government set the stage on Wednesday for a looming election with a budget that promised a 2.5 billion pounds ($3.75 billion) package to boost growth, higher taxes for the well-off and lower borrowing than predicted only three months ago. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi (BRITAIN - Tags: BUSINESS POLITICS ELECTIONS IMAGES OF THE DAY)