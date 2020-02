Triebwerkhersteller Rolls-Royce grenzt Verlust ein

Warren East, CEO of Rolls-Royce, poses for a portrait in front of a Pegasus airplane engine at the company aerospace engineering and development site in Bristol in Britain December 17, 2015. New chief executive Warren East, who became chief executive in July, announced a restructuring last month, under the mantra of "simplicity and pace", aiming to save 150-200 million pounds annually by 2017.REUTERS/Toby Melville