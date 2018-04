Medien - Julia Skripal aus Krankenhaus entlassen

An undated photograph shows Yulia Skripal, daughter of former Russian Spy Sergei Skripal, taken from Yulia Skripal's Facebook account in London, Britain, April 6, 2018. Yulia Skripal/Facebook via REUTERS - ATTENTION EDITORS - REUTERS SUPPLIES ACCESS TO THIS THIRD PARTY PHOTO SOLELY TO ILLUSTRATE NEWS REPORTING OR COMMENTARY ON FACTS DEPICTED IN THIS PHOTO. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.