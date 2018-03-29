March 29, 2018 / 2:05 PM / Aktualisiert vor 36 minutes ago
Barclays zahlt in USA zwei Milliarden Dollar Strafe
Reuters-Redaktion
Washington (Reuters) - Im Streit um faule Hypothekenpapiere zahlt die britische Großbank Barclays in den USA zwei Milliarden Dollar Strafe.
A view of the exterior of the Barclays U.S. Corporate headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City, May 20, 2015. Five of the world's largest banks were fined roughly $5.7 billion, and four of them pleaded guilty to U.S. criminal charges over manipulation of foreign exchange rates, authorities said on Wednesday. Barclays Plc will pay $650 million in criminal penalties, and also an additional $1.3 billion to settle with the New York State Department of Financial Services, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the UK's Financial Conduct Authority, authorities said. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Durch den Verkauf von faulen Hypothekenpapieren (RMBS) zwischen 2005 und 2007 habe die Bank Investoren einen Milliardenschaden zugefügt, erklärte das US-Justizministerium am Donnerstag. “Ich bin zufrieden, dass wir eine faire und angemessene Einigung mit dem Justizministerium erzielen konnten”, sagte Barclays-Chef Jes Staley. Die Strafe werde das Ergebnis im ersten Quartal 2018 drücken. Die Bank legt damit ihren größten Rechtsstreit in den USA bei.