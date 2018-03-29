Barclays zahlt in USA zwei Milliarden Dollar Strafe

A view of the exterior of the Barclays U.S. Corporate headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City, May 20, 2015. Five of the world's largest banks were fined roughly $5.7 billion, and four of them pleaded guilty to U.S. criminal charges over manipulation of foreign exchange rates, authorities said on Wednesday. Barclays Plc will pay $650 million in criminal penalties, and also an additional $1.3 billion to settle with the New York State Department of Financial Services, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the UK's Financial Conduct Authority, authorities said. REUTERS/Mike Segar