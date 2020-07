Polizei in Hongkong nimmt pro-demokratischen Politiker fest

Pro-democracy activist Tam Tak-chi holds a yellow umbrella, the symbol of the Occupy Central movement, as he is escorted away by police after confronting government supporters as Chief Secretary Carrie Lam is pictured on a giant television screen during a promotional event she led on electoral reform, in Hong Kong, China April 25, 2015. The Hong Kong government has published a long-awaited electoral blueprint for selecting the city's next leader, a plan enshrining China's desire for a tightly controlled poll that has angered activists and stoked talk of fresh protests. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu