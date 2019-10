Fehler von Technik und Crew verursachten Boeing-Absturz in Indonesien

Nature activists install a big Indonesia's national flag on Cisomang bridge to celebrate the Indonesia's 74th Independence Day in Purwakarta, West Java province, Indonesia, August 17, 2019 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/M Ibnu Chazar/ via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. INDONESIA OUT.