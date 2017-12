Tausende Flugreisende sitzen wegen Vulkanausbruch in Bali fest

Tourists try to obtain flight information following the closure of Ngurah Rai airport, due to the eruption of Mount Agung, in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia November 28, 2017 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Wira Suryantala/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. INDONESIA OUT.