USA - Truppen im Irak jetzt in hoher Alarmbereitschaft

A U.S. Marine F-35B Joint Strike Fighter Jet sits in a hangar after the roll-out Ceremony at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida February 24, 2012. The B model of the new single-engine, supersonic fighter jet can take off from shorter runways and can hover and land like a helicopter, according to a military statement. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger (UNITED STATES - Tags: MILITARY)