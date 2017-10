US-Stärke verhilft Fiat Chrysler zu Rekordgewinn

A woman walks past a logo of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) in Turin March 31, 2014. Sergio Marchionne, Chief Executive of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), has told shareholders to expect plenty of good news as the completion of a full merger with U.S. unit Chrysler opens greater global opportunities for the world's seventh-largest carmaker. Shares in Fiat SpA, the original Italian company which is merging with its U.S. partner, rose some 2 percent to their highest in more than six years. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino (ITALY - Tags: TRANSPORT BUSINESS)