Fiat Chrysler enttäuscht mit Quartalsgewinn

The Fiat logo is seen on a Fiat vehicle displayed outside Chrysler World Headquarters during the FCA Investors Day in Auburn Hills, Michigan May 6, 2014. Fiat Chrysler pledged a breakneck expansion for Alfa Romeo and Jeep as the newly-merged group outlined long-awaited plans to transform itself into a global carmaking powerhouse within five years. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS LOGO TRANSPORT EMPLOYMENT)