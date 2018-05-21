May 21, 2018 / 4:32 PM / Aktualisiert vor 2 hours ago
5 Sterne - Juraprofessor Conte soll Italiens Regierungschef werden
Reuters-Redaktion
Rom (Reuters) - Die italienische 5-Sterne-Partei hat den Juraprofessor Giuseppe Conte als Kandidaten für das Ministerpräsidentenamt vorgeschlagen.
5-Star Movement leader Di Maio shakes hands with Giuseppe Conte, who would be Minister for Simplification of Public Administration with the Parliament in any 5-Star government, during the presentation of the would-be cabinet team, ahead of election in Rome, Italy, March 1, 2018. REUTERS/Remo Casilli