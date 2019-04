OECD - Italiens Defizit steigt in der Rezession

The Rome skyline is seen at sunrise during a power outage September 28, 2003. A power cut hit a large part of Italy in the early hours of Sunday morning. The national grid authority said the blackout was caused by a malfunction of incoming electricity lines from abroad. Pictures of the Year 2003 Pictures of the month September 2003 NO RIGHTS CLEARANCES OR PERMISSIONS ARE REQUIRED FOR THIS IMAGE REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico AMP