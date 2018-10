IWF-Chefin fordert Behebung von Fehlern bei globalen Handelsregeln

Governor Bank of England Governor Mark Carney, Indonesia Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, World Bank President Jim Yong Kim, Indonesia President Joko Widodo, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde, and Governer of Bank Indonesia Perry Warjiyo attend Balifintech Seminar at International Monetary Fund - World Bank Annual Meeting 2018 in Nusa Dua, Indonesia, October 11, 2018. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo