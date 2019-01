Ehefrau von Ex-Nissan-Chef Ghosn beklagt Haftbedingungen

A court sketch, drawn by Nobutoshi Katsuyama, shows ousted Nissan Motor Co Ltd chairman Carlos Ghosn during an open hearing to hear the reason for his continued detention, at Tokyo District Court in Tokyo, Japan, in this image released by Kyodo January 8, 2019. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. JAPAN OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN JAPAN. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY