Inflation in Tokio legt im Februar um 1,1 Prozent zu

A hologram, which shows different images and colours depending on the angle at which they are viewed, is seen on the new Japanese 5,000 yen banknote during an unveiling at the National Printing Bureau in Tokyo May 8, 2014. Japan will launch new 5,000 yen notes with high-tech anti-forgery features and enhanced convenience for visually impaired people. The banknotes will go into circulation in Japan from May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato (JAPAN - Tags: BUSINESS SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY)