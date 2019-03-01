March 1, 2019 / 6:15 AM / Aktualisiert vor 3 hours ago
Inflation in Tokio legt im Februar um 1,1 Prozent zu
Tokio (Reuters) - Die Verbraucherpreise in Tokio haben im Februar um 1,1 Prozent zugelegt.
Analysten hatten mit 1,0 Prozent gerechnet. Die von der Regierung am Freitag bekanntgegebenen Daten für die Hauptstadt werden einen Monat vor den landesweiten veröffentlicht und gelten daher als richtungweisend. Die Kerninflation beinhaltet Öl-Produkte, aber keine Preise für frische Nahrungsmittel.