Nissan stoppt Produktion wegen Mängeln bei Sicherheitschecks

Traders on the floor moments before the close of trading at the New York Stock Exchange, August 15. The Dow Jones industrial average posted its second-biggest loss ever after an earnings warning by consumer products giant Gillette Co. and another drop in the dollar sent investors to the exit door. Based on early and unofficial data, the blue-chip Dow closed down 247.37 points, or 3.11 percent, at 7,694.66, putting the index at its lowest close since June. The drop was the steepest point fall since a plunge of 508 points on October 19, 1987. Have changed date to 1997 as description is refering to the event of 1987. USA STOCKS - RP1DRIDTCWAA