Saudiarabische Luftwaffe greift Rebellen-Stellungen im Jemen an

Followers of Yemen's al-Houthi Shi'ite group ride in an open vehicle while carrying weapons to secure a road in the northwestern province of Saada, ahead of attending the funeral of the group's late founder al-Houthi Hussein Badr Eddin al-Huthi, June 4, 2013. The body of Huthi, who was killed in clashes with government forces in 2004, was released by Yemeni authorities nine years after his death following which DNA tests were carried out to determine his identity, local media reported.