Hurrikan-Zentrum stuft "Maria" auf höchste Kategorie 5 herauf

Hurricane Maria is shown in the Atlantic Ocean in this NOAA's GOES East satellite as it strengthened to a Category 3 hurricane just east of the Leeward Islands at 10:45 a.m. EDT (1445 UTC) on September 18, 2017. Courtesy NASA/NOAA GOES Project/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. - RC1A56B3D9B0