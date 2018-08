Anrainerstaaten einigen sich auf Status des Kaspischen Meers

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Azeri President Ilham Aliyev, Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkmen President Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov walk on the embankment of the Caspian Sea following the Fifth Caspian Summit in Aktau, Kazakhstan August 12, 2018. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.