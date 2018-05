Nord- und Südkorea planen für Mittwoch hochrangige Gespräche

FILE PHOTO - South Korea's Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon shakes hands with Ri Son Gwon, chairman of North Korea's ÔCommittee for the Peaceful Reunification of the country', as they exchange documents after their meeting at the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarised zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, South Korea, January 9, 2018. REUTERS/Korea Pool/File Picture