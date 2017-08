USA verbieten Reisen nach Nordkorea - China mahnt zu Mäßigung

People gather to mark the occasion of the 23rd anniversary of the demise of the country's founding father Kim Il Sung in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 8, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THIS IMAGE. NO THIRD PARTY SALES. SOUTH KOREA OUT. - RTX3ALQ5