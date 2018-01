Anführer der serbischen Minderheit im Kosovo erschossen

A Kosovo Serb member of the parliament, Oliver Ivanovic speaks to journalists during a break in Pristina, December 10, 2001. Kosovo's newly elected deputies, both Albanians and Serbs gathered for the first time in twelve years in the same room with the west hoping it will encourage majority Albanians and minority Serbs to work together. However, later, deputies from the second largest party, the PDK, walked out after the U.N. chief administrator switched off the microphone during their member's speech. /REUTERS Hazir Reka REUTERS SHB/FMS