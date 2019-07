Merkel kritisiert anhaltende Waffenlieferungen nach Libyen

A MG3 automatic weapon that is part of a German military aid shipment for Kurdish forces in Northern Iraq is on display for the media at a storage facility of the Bundeswehr armed forces in Waren, north of Berlin, September 18, 2014. German Chancellor Angela Merkel defended her government's taboo-breaking decision to send arms to Kurds fighting Islamic State militants in Iraq, telling parliament on Monday that the group posed a major security threat to Germany and Europe. REUTERS/Thomas Peter (GERMANY - Tags: POLITICS MILITARY CONFLICT CIVIL UNREST)