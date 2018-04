Anleger zum Wochenstart vorsichtig optimistisch - Dax steigt

The DAX logo is pictured at the German stock exchange in Frankfurt May 7, 2013. Germany's top stock index hit a record high on Tuesday, the first major European market to top peaks hit before the financial crisis hammered share values. The blue-chip DAX, packed with in-demand international exporters, hit an intraday high of 8,160.14 points, passing its previous best of 8,151.57 points for the first time since mid-2007. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner (GERMANY - Tags: BUSINESS)