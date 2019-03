Rezessionsängste zurück an der Börse - Dax und Euro auf Talfahrt

Foam figure of bulls and bears are seen in front of the German share price index DAX board at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, October 17, 2013. The dollar and European shares fell on Thursday as market relief at a last-ditch U.S. budget deal gave way to worries over the economic impact of the 16-day government shutdown and prospects of a re-run early next year. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach (GERMANY - Tags: BUSINESS)