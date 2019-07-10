Marktnachrichten
Dax vor Powell-Anhörung kaum verändert erwartet

Frankfurt (Reuters) - In Erwartung weiterer Hinweise auf die US-Geldpolitik wird der Dax Berechnungen von Banken und Brokerhäusern zufolge am Mittwoch kaum verändert starten. Am Dienstag hatte er wegen Spekulationen auf eine enttäuschende Bilanzsaison 0,9 Prozent tiefer bei 12.436,55 Punkten geschlossen.

Traders walk past the German share price index DAX graph at Frankfurt's stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany March 14, 2019. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Anleger fiebern vor allem der halbjährlichen Anhörung des US-Notenbankchefs Jerome Powell vor dem US-Kongress entgegen. Von seinen Aussagen erhoffen sie sich Rückschlüsse über Zeitpunkt und Tempo der erwarteten Zinssenkungen. Auch die am Abend (MESZ) zur Veröffentlichung anstehenden Protokolle der jüngsten Fed-Sitzung werden sie auf entsprechende Hinweise abklopfen. Am Donnerstag muss Powell erneut US-Parlamentariern Rede und Antwort stehen.

Schlusskurse europäischer Indizes Stand

am vorangegangenen Handelstag

Dax 12.436,55

Dax-Future 12.436,50

EuroStoxx50 3.509,75

EuroStoxx50-Future 3.504,00

Schlusskurse der US-Indizes am Stand Veränderung

vorangegangenen Handelstag

Dow Jones 26.783,49 -0,1 Prozent

Nasdaq 8.141,73 +0,5 Prozent

S&P 500 2.979,63 +0,1 Prozent

Asiatische Indizes am Mittwoch Stand Veränderung

Nikkei 21.561,36 +0,0 Prozent

Shanghai 2.928,76 +0,0 Prozent

Hang Seng 28.216,19 +0,4 Prozent

