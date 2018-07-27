FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2018 / 4:11 PM / Aktualisiert vor 3 hours ago

TABELLE-Europäische Kursgewinner und -verlierer der Woche

Reuters-Redaktion

Gelesen in 5 Minuten

    Frankfurt, 27. Jul (Reuters) - Erleichterung über eine
Entspannung im amerikanisch-europäischen Zollstreit hat in der
zurückliegenden Woche die Kurse an den Aktienbörsen angeschoben.
Vor allem Autowerte waren gefragt. 
        
 Indizes                      +/-      Stand         Stand 
                              in %    27.07.18      Vorwoche
 Dax                           +2,4   12.860,40       12.561,42
 EuroStoxx50                   +1,9    3.527,18        3.460,03
 Stoxx50                       +2,1    3.162,77        3.098,75
 EuroStoxx-Autoindex           +1,6      544,07          535,24
                                                               
 Dax                          +/-      Stand         Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung     in %    27.07.18      Vorwoche
 Thyssenkrupp AG               +7,0       23,37           21,85
 Commerzbank AG                +5,5        9,00            8,53
 BMW AG                        +4,6       82,91           79,28
 Bayer AG                      +4,6       96,26           92,05
 Volkswagen AG                 +4,5      151,12          144,66
                                                               
 Dax                          +/-      Stand         Stand 
 Schwächste Kursentwicklung   in %    27.07.18      Vorwoche
 Deutsche Boerse               -3,9      112,85          117,40
 Henkel                        -1,2      107,90          109,20
 Beiersdorf AG                 -0,8       99,22          100,05
 BASF SE                       -0,5       82,34           82,79
 Adidas AG                     -0,4      189,20          189,90
                                                               
 EuroStoxx50                  +/-      Stand         Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung     in %    27.07.18      Vorwoche
 BNP Paribas SA                +6,0       54,80           51,70
 Engie SA                      +5,8       14,15           13,38
 ING Groep NV                  +5,1       13,06           12,43
 BMW                           +4,6       82,91           79,28
 Bayer AG                      +4,6       96,26           92,05
                                                               
 EuroStoxx50                  +/-      Stand         Stand 
 Schwächste Kursentwicklung   in %    27.07.18      Vorwoche
 Nokia Oyj                     -8,1        4,70            5,11
 Enel SpA                      -3,9        4,72            4,91
 Inditex                       -2,9       28,43           29,27
 L'Oreal SA                    -2,8      206,00          211,90
 Anheuser Busch                -2,5       87,30           89,54
                                                               
 EuroStoxx-Autowerte          +/-      Stand         Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung     in %    27.07.18      Vorwoche
 Peugeot SA                   +16,2       24,02           20,67
 Porsche SE                    +6,6       58,38           54,74
 Nokian Tyres plc              +4,7       36,85           35,20
 BMW                           +4,6       82,91           79,28
 Pirelli & C SpA               +4,5        7,47            7,14
                                                               
 EuroStoxx-Autowerte          +/-      Stand         Stand 
 Schwächste Kursentwicklung   in %    27.07.18      Vorwoche
 Fiat Chrysler                -12,0       14,44           16,42
 Valeo SA                      -8,7       43,45           47,57
 Ferrari NV                    -5,7      113,00          119,80
 Plastic Omnium SA             +0,2       36,18           36,12
 Faurecia SA                   +0,6       58,96           58,62
                                                               
 EuroStoxx-Sektoren           +/-      Stand         Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung     in %    27.07.18      Vorwoche
 Rohstoffe                     +4,9      268,19          255,60
 Banken                        +4,4      114,94          110,11
 Öl und Gas                    +3,7      361,63          348,73
 Telekom                       +3,6      297,48          287,08
 Gesundheit                    +2,8      862,07          838,69
                                                               
 EuroStoxx-Sektoren           +/-      Stand         Stand 
 Schwächste Kursentwicklung   in %    27.07.18      Vorwoche
 Finanzdienstleister           -1,7      447,11          454,97
 Einzelhandel                  -1,3      525,46          532,46
 Nahrungsmittel                -0,9      603,31          608,87
 Reise und Freizeit            -0,6      207,17          208,46
 Technologie                   -0,6      545,15          548,44
                                                               
 


 (Reporter: Andrea Lentz; redigiert von Georg Merziger 
Bei Rückfragen wenden Sie sich bitte an die Redaktionsleitung
unter den Telefonnummern 069-7565 1236 oder 030-2888 5168)
Unsere Werte:Die Thomson Reuters Trust Principles
