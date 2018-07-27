TABELLE-Europäische Kursgewinner und -verlierer der Woche

Frankfurt, 27. Jul (Reuters) - Erleichterung über eine Entspannung im amerikanisch-europäischen Zollstreit hat in der zurückliegenden Woche die Kurse an den Aktienbörsen angeschoben. Vor allem Autowerte waren gefragt. Indizes +/- Stand Stand in % 27.07.18 Vorwoche Dax +2,4 12.860,40 12.561,42 EuroStoxx50 +1,9 3.527,18 3.460,03 Stoxx50 +2,1 3.162,77 3.098,75 EuroStoxx-Autoindex +1,6 544,07 535,24 Dax +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in % 27.07.18 Vorwoche Thyssenkrupp AG +7,0 23,37 21,85 Commerzbank AG +5,5 9,00 8,53 BMW AG +4,6 82,91 79,28 Bayer AG +4,6 96,26 92,05 Volkswagen AG +4,5 151,12 144,66 Dax +/- Stand Stand Schwächste Kursentwicklung in % 27.07.18 Vorwoche Deutsche Boerse -3,9 112,85 117,40 Henkel -1,2 107,90 109,20 Beiersdorf AG -0,8 99,22 100,05 BASF SE -0,5 82,34 82,79 Adidas AG -0,4 189,20 189,90 EuroStoxx50 +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in % 27.07.18 Vorwoche BNP Paribas SA +6,0 54,80 51,70 Engie SA +5,8 14,15 13,38 ING Groep NV +5,1 13,06 12,43 BMW +4,6 82,91 79,28 Bayer AG +4,6 96,26 92,05 EuroStoxx50 +/- Stand Stand Schwächste Kursentwicklung in % 27.07.18 Vorwoche Nokia Oyj -8,1 4,70 5,11 Enel SpA -3,9 4,72 4,91 Inditex -2,9 28,43 29,27 L'Oreal SA -2,8 206,00 211,90 Anheuser Busch -2,5 87,30 89,54 EuroStoxx-Autowerte +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in % 27.07.18 Vorwoche Peugeot SA +16,2 24,02 20,67 Porsche SE +6,6 58,38 54,74 Nokian Tyres plc +4,7 36,85 35,20 BMW +4,6 82,91 79,28 Pirelli & C SpA +4,5 7,47 7,14 EuroStoxx-Autowerte +/- Stand Stand Schwächste Kursentwicklung in % 27.07.18 Vorwoche Fiat Chrysler -12,0 14,44 16,42 Valeo SA -8,7 43,45 47,57 Ferrari NV -5,7 113,00 119,80 Plastic Omnium SA +0,2 36,18 36,12 Faurecia SA +0,6 58,96 58,62 EuroStoxx-Sektoren +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in % 27.07.18 Vorwoche Rohstoffe +4,9 268,19 255,60 Banken +4,4 114,94 110,11 Öl und Gas +3,7 361,63 348,73 Telekom +3,6 297,48 287,08 Gesundheit +2,8 862,07 838,69 EuroStoxx-Sektoren +/- Stand Stand Schwächste Kursentwicklung in % 27.07.18 Vorwoche Finanzdienstleister -1,7 447,11 454,97 Einzelhandel -1,3 525,46 532,46 Nahrungsmittel -0,9 603,31 608,87 Reise und Freizeit -0,6 207,17 208,46 Technologie -0,6 545,15 548,44 (Reporter: Andrea Lentz; redigiert von Georg Merziger Bei Rückfragen wenden Sie sich bitte an die Redaktionsleitung unter den Telefonnummern 069-7565 1236 oder 030-2888 5168)