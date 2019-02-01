Marktbericht Deutschland
February 1, 2019 / 5:11 PM / Aktualisiert vor 3 hours ago

TABELLE-Europäische Kursgewinner und -verlierer der Woche

Gelesen in 5 Minuten

    Frankfurt, 01. Feb (Reuters) - Ein Kursabsturz bei
Wirecard und durchwachsene Firmenbilanzen haben die
Börsen in der abgelaufenen Woche ausgebremst. Der Dax
verlor 0,9 Prozent. 

    
 Indizes                   +/-    Stand   Stand 
                            in   01.02.1   Vorwoc
                            %       9       he
 Dax                       -0,9  11.180,  11.281,
                                      66       79
 EuroStoxx50               +0,2  3.171,1  3.163,2
                                       2        4
 Stoxx50                   +1,3  2.908,7  2.872,1
                                       2        7
 EuroStoxx-Autoindex<.SXA  +0,6   475,84   473,16
 E>                                       
                                                 
 Dax                       +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung   in   01.02.1   Vorwoc
                            %       9       he
 Linde                     +3,1   144,15   139,85
 Thyssenkrupp              +2,9    15,89    15,43
 Beiersdorf                +2,7    87,50    85,20
 E.ON                      +2,1     9,67     9,47
 Covestro                  +2,0    48,55    47,59
                                                 
 Dax                       +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                 in   01.02.1   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung            %       9       he
 Wirecard                  -35,   108,50   167,40
                              2           
 Deutsche Bank             -5,3     7,70     8,13
 Siemens                   -4,7    95,62   100,32
 Continental               -3,3   135,40   140,00
 Adidas                    -2,5   198,85   204,00
                                                 
 EuroStoxx50               +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung   in   01.02.1   Vorwoc
                            %       9       he
 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis  +9,0   284,65   261,10
 Vuitton SE                               
 Kering SA                 +5,9   446,20   421,20
 L'Oreal SA                +5,6   211,80   200,60
 Airbus SE                 +4,8   101,12    96,51
 Safran SA                 +4,0   114,90   110,50
                                                 
 EuroStoxx50               +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                 in   01.02.1   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung            %       9       he
 Banco Santander           -7,9     4,07     4,42
 SA                                       
 Societe Generale          -7,5    26,49    28,62
 SA                                       
 Nokia Oyj                 -6,0     5,40     5,74
 Intesa Sanpaolo           -4,9     1,96     2,06
 SpA                                      
 BNP Paribas SA            -4,9    40,89    42,99
                                                 
 EuroStoxx-Autowerte       +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung   in   01.02.1   Vorwoc
                            %       9       he
 Ferrari NV                +12,   110,60    97,98
                              9           
 Fiat Chrysler             +2,8    15,07    14,65
 Automobiles NV                           
 Peugeot SA                +1,4    22,24    21,93
 Knorr Bremse AG           +1,0    86,26    85,42
 Daimler AG                +0,9    53,03    52,57
                                                 
 EuroStoxx-Autowerte       +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                 in   01.02.1   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung            %       9       he
 Pirelli & C SpA           -5,7     5,70     6,04
 Faurecia SA               -3,5    38,40    39,78
 Continental AG            -3,3   135,40   140,00
 Valeo SA                  -2,8    27,10    27,87
 HELLA GmbH & Co           -2,4    40,38    41,36
 KgaA                                     
                                                 
 EuroStoxx-Sektoren        +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung   in   01.02.1   Vorwoc
                            %       9       he
 Konsumgüter               +3,6   851,48   822,04
 Nahrungsmittel            +2,6   536,55   523,06
 Immobilien                +1,9   238,85   234,36
 Medien                    +1,4   223,95   220,77
 Öl und Gas                +1,3   323,42   319,28
                                                 
 EuroStoxx-Sektoren        +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                 in   01.02.1   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung            %       9       he
 Banken                    -5,7    90,09    95,58
 Technologie               -1,6   465,03   472,51
 Anlagenbau                -1,2   769,14   778,65
 Versicherung              -0,6   259,82   261,39
 Bau                       -0,2   390,18   390,77
 


 (Reporterin: Anika Ross, redigiert von Christian Krämer. Bei
Rückfragen wenden Sie sich bitte an die Redaktionsleitung unter
den Telefonnummern 069-7565 1236 oder 030-2888 5168)
Unsere Werte:Die Thomson Reuters Trust Principles
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below