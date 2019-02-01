TABELLE-Europäische Kursgewinner und -verlierer der Woche

Frankfurt, 01. Feb (Reuters) - Ein Kursabsturz bei Wirecard und durchwachsene Firmenbilanzen haben die Börsen in der abgelaufenen Woche ausgebremst. Der Dax verlor 0,9 Prozent. Indizes +/- Stand Stand in 01.02.1 Vorwoc % 9 he Dax -0,9 11.180, 11.281, 66 79 EuroStoxx50 +0,2 3.171,1 3.163,2 2 4 Stoxx50 +1,3 2.908,7 2.872,1 2 7 EuroStoxx-Autoindex<.SXA +0,6 475,84 473,16 E> Dax +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in 01.02.1 Vorwoc % 9 he Linde +3,1 144,15 139,85 Thyssenkrupp +2,9 15,89 15,43 Beiersdorf +2,7 87,50 85,20 E.ON +2,1 9,67 9,47 Covestro +2,0 48,55 47,59 Dax +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 01.02.1 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 9 he Wirecard -35, 108,50 167,40 2 Deutsche Bank -5,3 7,70 8,13 Siemens -4,7 95,62 100,32 Continental -3,3 135,40 140,00 Adidas -2,5 198,85 204,00 EuroStoxx50 +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in 01.02.1 Vorwoc % 9 he LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis +9,0 284,65 261,10 Vuitton SE Kering SA +5,9 446,20 421,20 L'Oreal SA +5,6 211,80 200,60 Airbus SE +4,8 101,12 96,51 Safran SA +4,0 114,90 110,50 EuroStoxx50 +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 01.02.1 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 9 he Banco Santander -7,9 4,07 4,42 SA Societe Generale -7,5 26,49 28,62 SA Nokia Oyj -6,0 5,40 5,74 Intesa Sanpaolo -4,9 1,96 2,06 SpA BNP Paribas SA -4,9 40,89 42,99 EuroStoxx-Autowerte +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in 01.02.1 Vorwoc % 9 he Ferrari NV +12, 110,60 97,98 9 Fiat Chrysler +2,8 15,07 14,65 Automobiles NV Peugeot SA +1,4 22,24 21,93 Knorr Bremse AG +1,0 86,26 85,42 Daimler AG +0,9 53,03 52,57 EuroStoxx-Autowerte +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 01.02.1 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 9 he Pirelli & C SpA -5,7 5,70 6,04 Faurecia SA -3,5 38,40 39,78 Continental AG -3,3 135,40 140,00 Valeo SA -2,8 27,10 27,87 HELLA GmbH & Co -2,4 40,38 41,36 KgaA EuroStoxx-Sektoren +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in 01.02.1 Vorwoc % 9 he Konsumgüter +3,6 851,48 822,04 Nahrungsmittel +2,6 536,55 523,06 Immobilien +1,9 238,85 234,36 Medien +1,4 223,95 220,77 Öl und Gas +1,3 323,42 319,28 EuroStoxx-Sektoren +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 01.02.1 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 9 he Banken -5,7 90,09 95,58 Technologie -1,6 465,03 472,51 Anlagenbau -1,2 769,14 778,65 Versicherung -0,6 259,82 261,39 Bau -0,2 390,18 390,77 (Reporterin: Anika Ross, redigiert von Christian Krämer. Bei Rückfragen wenden Sie sich bitte an die Redaktionsleitung unter den Telefonnummern 069-7565 1236 oder 030-2888 5168)