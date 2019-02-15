TABELLE-Europäische Kursgewinner und -verlierer der Woche

Frankfurt, 15. Feb (Reuters) - Die Hoffnung auf eine Annäherung im amerikanisch-chinesischen Handelsstreit hat die Börsen in der abgelaufenen Woche angetrieben. Der Dax legte 3,6 Prozent zu. Indizes +/- Stand Stand in 15.02.1 Vorwoc % 9 he Dax +3,6 11.299, 10.906, 80 78 EuroStoxx50 +3,4 3.241,2 3.135,6 5 2 Stoxx50 +3,0 3.004,4 2.915,8 6 6 EuroStoxx-Autoindex<.SXA +5,0 462,86 440,96 E> Dax +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in 15.02.1 Vorwoc % 9 he Covestro +8,5 51,08 47,10 Continental +8,1 138,65 128,25 Deutsche Bank +7,3 7,72 7,20 Linde +6,3 149,80 140,90 BASF +6,0 66,32 62,56 Dax +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 15.02.1 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 9 he thyssenkrupp -8,0 13,26 14,42 Deutsche Börse -0,8 111,30 112,15 Adidas +0,4 199,15 198,35 Deutsche +0,8 14,26 14,14 Telekom Vonovia +1,2 44,20 43,69 EuroStoxx50 +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in 15.02.1 Vorwoc % 9 he Airbus +11, 110,98 99,94 0 Schneider +9,8 68,16 62,10 Electric Vivendi +8,2 24,01 22,20 Kering +7,4 473,50 440,90 Linde +6,3 149,80 140,90 EuroStoxx50 +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 15.02.1 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 9 he WFD Unibail -4,6 145,12 152,18 Rodamco Ahold Delhaize -1,3 22,97 23,27 EssilorLuxottica<ESLX.PA -0,6 105,80 106,40 > Sanofi 0,0 75,24 75,26 Adidas +0,4 199,15 198,35 EuroStoxx-Autowerte +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in 15.02.1 Vorwoc % 9 he Faurecia +13, 39,40 34,69 6 Michelin +13, 101,40 89,68 1 Valeo +10, 26,26 23,68 9 Pirelli & C +8,1 6,07 5,62 Continental +8,1 138,65 128,25 EuroStoxx-Autowerte +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 15.02.1 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 9 he Fiat Chrysler +0,3 13,03 12,99 BMW +1,8 70,77 69,53 Ferrari +2,2 111,30 108,95 Knorr Bremse +3,2 88,46 85,70 Volkswagen +3,2 144,40 139,86 EuroStoxx-Sektoren +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in 15.02.1 Vorwoc % 9 he Chemie +6,0 1.003,8 947,21 4 Anlagenbau +5,4 793,78 752,92 Automobil +5,0 462,86 440,96 Bau +4,6 404,47 386,72 Banken +4,5 92,61 88,62 EuroStoxx-Sektoren +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 15.02.1 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 9 he Immobilien -1,1 233,30 235,86 Versorger +1,1 301,83 298,55 Telekom +1,6 284,32 279,96 Konsumgüter +1,8 873,69 858,42 Finanzdienstleister<.SXF +1,8 421,61 414,08 E> (Reporter: Anika Ross, redigiert von Christian Götz. Bei Rückfragen wenden Sie sich bitte an die Redaktionsleitung unter den Telefonnummern 069-7565 1236 oder 030-2888 5168)