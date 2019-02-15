Marktbericht Deutschland
February 15, 2019 / 4:59 PM / Aktualisiert vor an hour ago

TABELLE-Europäische Kursgewinner und -verlierer der Woche

Reuters Staff

Gelesen in 5 Minuten

    Frankfurt, 15. Feb (Reuters) - Die Hoffnung auf eine
Annäherung im amerikanisch-chinesischen Handelsstreit hat die
Börsen in der abgelaufenen Woche angetrieben. Der Dax
legte 3,6 Prozent zu. 
    
 Indizes                   +/-    Stand   Stand 
                            in   15.02.1   Vorwoc
                            %       9       he
 Dax                       +3,6  11.299,  10.906,
                                      80       78
 EuroStoxx50               +3,4  3.241,2  3.135,6
                                       5        2
 Stoxx50                   +3,0  3.004,4  2.915,8
                                       6        6
 EuroStoxx-Autoindex<.SXA  +5,0   462,86   440,96
 E>                                       
                                                 
 Dax                       +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung   in   15.02.1   Vorwoc
                            %       9       he
 Covestro                  +8,5    51,08    47,10
 Continental               +8,1   138,65   128,25
 Deutsche Bank             +7,3     7,72     7,20
 Linde                     +6,3   149,80   140,90
 BASF                      +6,0    66,32    62,56
                                                 
 Dax                       +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                 in   15.02.1   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung            %       9       he
 thyssenkrupp              -8,0    13,26    14,42
 Deutsche Börse            -0,8   111,30   112,15
 Adidas                    +0,4   199,15   198,35
 Deutsche                  +0,8    14,26    14,14
 Telekom                                  
 Vonovia                   +1,2    44,20    43,69
                                                 
 EuroStoxx50               +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung   in   15.02.1   Vorwoc
                            %       9       he
 Airbus                    +11,   110,98    99,94
                              0           
 Schneider                 +9,8    68,16    62,10
 Electric                                 
 Vivendi                   +8,2    24,01    22,20
 Kering                    +7,4   473,50   440,90
 Linde                     +6,3   149,80   140,90
                                                 
 EuroStoxx50               +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                 in   15.02.1   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung            %       9       he
 WFD Unibail               -4,6   145,12   152,18
 Rodamco                                  
 Ahold Delhaize            -1,3    22,97    23,27
 EssilorLuxottica<ESLX.PA  -0,6   105,80   106,40
 >                                        
 Sanofi                     0,0    75,24    75,26
 Adidas                    +0,4   199,15   198,35
                                                 
 EuroStoxx-Autowerte       +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung   in   15.02.1   Vorwoc
                            %       9       he
 Faurecia                  +13,    39,40    34,69
                              6           
 Michelin                  +13,   101,40    89,68
                              1           
 Valeo                     +10,    26,26    23,68
                              9           
 Pirelli & C               +8,1     6,07     5,62
 Continental               +8,1   138,65   128,25
                                                 
 EuroStoxx-Autowerte       +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                 in   15.02.1   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung            %       9       he
 Fiat Chrysler             +0,3    13,03    12,99
 BMW                       +1,8    70,77    69,53
 Ferrari                   +2,2   111,30   108,95
 Knorr Bremse              +3,2    88,46    85,70
 Volkswagen                +3,2   144,40   139,86
                                                 
 EuroStoxx-Sektoren        +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung   in   15.02.1   Vorwoc
                            %       9       he
 Chemie                    +6,0  1.003,8   947,21
                                       4  
 Anlagenbau                +5,4   793,78   752,92
 Automobil                 +5,0   462,86   440,96
 Bau                       +4,6   404,47   386,72
 Banken                    +4,5    92,61    88,62
                                                 
 EuroStoxx-Sektoren        +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                 in   15.02.1   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung            %       9       he
 Immobilien                -1,1   233,30   235,86
 Versorger                 +1,1   301,83   298,55
 Telekom                   +1,6   284,32   279,96
 Konsumgüter               +1,8   873,69   858,42
 Finanzdienstleister<.SXF  +1,8   421,61   414,08
 E>                                       
 


 (Reporter: Anika Ross, redigiert von Christian Götz. Bei
Rückfragen wenden Sie sich bitte an die Redaktionsleitung unter
den Telefonnummern 069-7565 1236 oder 030-2888 5168)
Unsere Werte:Die Thomson Reuters Trust Principles
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below