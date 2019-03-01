TABELLE-Europäische Kursgewinner und -verlierer der Woche

Frankfurt, 01. Mrz (Reuters) - Indizes +/- Stand Stand in % 01.03.19 Vorwoche Dax +1,3 11.601,68 11.457,70 EuroStoxx50 +1,3 3.313,10 3.270,55 Stoxx50 +0,5 3.034,91 3.018,94 EuroStoxx-Autoindex +2,6 485,96 473,74 Dax +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in % 01.03.19 Vorwoche Deutsche Bank AG +7,2 8,17 7,62 Bayer AG +6,6 71,43 67,00 Adidas AG +5,8 215,90 204,10 Volkswagen AG +5,1 154,18 146,72 Wirecard AG +4,7 120,50 115,10 Dax +/- Stand Stand Schwächste Kursentwicklung in % 01.03.19 Vorwoche Beiersdorf AG -8,8 83,36 91,42 Merck KGaA -3,8 92,54 96,20 Vonovia SE -2,7 42,60 43,77 FMC AG -2,1 68,98 70,46 Deutsche Lufthansa AG -1,7 22,97 23,36 EuroStoxx50 +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in % 01.03.19 Vorwoche Anheuser Busch Inbev NV +10,5 72,65 65,77 BNP Paribas SA +7,3 44,98 41,93 Societe Generale SA +6,9 27,10 25,34 Bayer AG +6,6 71,43 67,00 Vivendi SA +5,9 25,67 24,23 EuroStoxx50 +/- Stand Stand Schwächste Kursentwicklung in % 01.03.19 Vorwoche Engie SA -5,2 13,34 14,06 Amadeus IT Group SA -4,1 66,48 69,32 Unilever NV -3,5 47,06 48,78 Telefonica SA -3,5 7,50 7,77 Danone SA -2,6 65,74 67,48 EuroStoxx-Autowerte +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in % 01.03.19 Vorwoche Faurecia SA +7,2 44,11 41,13 HELLA GmbH & Co KgaA +5,2 41,04 39,02 Volkswagen AG +5,1 154,18 146,72 Porsche SE +5,0 59,94 57,10 Valeo SA +3,9 28,99 27,89 EuroStoxx-Autowerte +/- Stand Stand Schwächste Kursentwicklung in % 01.03.19 Vorwoche Fiat Chrysler NV -1,4 12,95 13,13 Pirelli & C SpA +0,9 6,06 6,01 Knorr Bremse AG +0,9 89,17 88,35 Continental AG +1,6 146,15 143,90 Renault SA +1,6 60,68 59,74 EuroStoxx-Sektoren +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in % 01.03.19 Vorwoche Banken +5,5 97,80 92,71 Nahrungsmittel +3,2 573,63 555,69 Einzelhandel +3,1 533,00 517,04 Automobil +2,6 485,96 473,74 Medien +2,4 232,87 227,40 EuroStoxx-Sektoren +/- Stand Stand Schwächste Kursentwicklung in % 01.03.19 Vorwoche Telekom -1,7 286,87 291,74 Immobilien -0,9 229,33 231,37 Versorger -0,7 300,81 303,08 Technologie -0,4 488,24 490,17 Öl und Gas +0,0 335,02 334,89 (Zusammengestellt vom Reuters Marktteam. Bei Rückfragen wenden Sie sich bitte an die Redaktionsleitung unter den Telefonnummern 069-7565 1236 oder 030-2888 5168)