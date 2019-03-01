Marktbericht Deutschland
TABELLE-Europäische Kursgewinner und -verlierer der Woche

Reuters Staff

    Frankfurt, 01. Mrz (Reuters) -       
 Indizes                            +/-     Stand      Stand 
                                    in %   01.03.19    Vorwoche
 Dax                                +1,3   11.601,68  11.457,70
 EuroStoxx50                        +1,3    3.313,10   3.270,55
 Stoxx50                            +0,5    3.034,91   3.018,94
 EuroStoxx-Autoindex                +2,6      485,96     473,74
                                                               
 Dax                                +/-     Stand      Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung           in %   01.03.19    Vorwoche
 Deutsche Bank AG                   +7,2        8,17       7,62
 Bayer AG                           +6,6       71,43      67,00
 Adidas AG                          +5,8      215,90     204,10
 Volkswagen AG                      +5,1      154,18     146,72
 Wirecard AG                        +4,7      120,50     115,10
                                                               
 Dax                                +/-     Stand      Stand 
 Schwächste Kursentwicklung         in %   01.03.19    Vorwoche
 Beiersdorf AG                      -8,8       83,36      91,42
 Merck KGaA                         -3,8       92,54      96,20
 Vonovia SE                         -2,7       42,60      43,77
 FMC AG                             -2,1       68,98      70,46
 Deutsche Lufthansa AG              -1,7       22,97      23,36
                                                               
 EuroStoxx50                        +/-     Stand      Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung           in %   01.03.19    Vorwoche
 Anheuser Busch Inbev NV           +10,5       72,65      65,77
 BNP Paribas SA                     +7,3       44,98      41,93
 Societe Generale SA                +6,9       27,10      25,34
 Bayer AG                           +6,6       71,43      67,00
 Vivendi SA                         +5,9       25,67      24,23
                                                               
 EuroStoxx50                        +/-     Stand      Stand 
 Schwächste Kursentwicklung         in %   01.03.19    Vorwoche
 Engie SA                           -5,2       13,34      14,06
 Amadeus IT Group SA                -4,1       66,48      69,32
 Unilever NV                        -3,5       47,06      48,78
 Telefonica SA                      -3,5        7,50       7,77
 Danone SA                          -2,6       65,74      67,48
                                                               
 EuroStoxx-Autowerte                +/-     Stand      Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung           in %   01.03.19    Vorwoche
 Faurecia SA                        +7,2       44,11      41,13
 HELLA GmbH & Co KgaA               +5,2       41,04      39,02
 Volkswagen AG                      +5,1      154,18     146,72
 Porsche SE                         +5,0       59,94      57,10
 Valeo SA                           +3,9       28,99      27,89
                                                               
 EuroStoxx-Autowerte                +/-     Stand      Stand 
 Schwächste Kursentwicklung         in %   01.03.19    Vorwoche
 Fiat Chrysler NV                   -1,4       12,95      13,13
 Pirelli & C SpA                    +0,9        6,06       6,01
 Knorr Bremse AG                    +0,9       89,17      88,35
 Continental AG                     +1,6      146,15     143,90
 Renault SA                         +1,6       60,68      59,74
                                                               
 EuroStoxx-Sektoren                 +/-     Stand      Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung           in %   01.03.19    Vorwoche
 Banken                             +5,5       97,80      92,71
 Nahrungsmittel                     +3,2      573,63     555,69
 Einzelhandel                       +3,1      533,00     517,04
 Automobil                          +2,6      485,96     473,74
 Medien                             +2,4      232,87     227,40
                                                               
 EuroStoxx-Sektoren                 +/-     Stand      Stand 
 Schwächste Kursentwicklung         in %   01.03.19    Vorwoche
 Telekom                            -1,7      286,87     291,74
 Immobilien                         -0,9      229,33     231,37
 Versorger                          -0,7      300,81     303,08
 Technologie                        -0,4      488,24     490,17
 Öl und Gas                         +0,0      335,02     334,89
 



