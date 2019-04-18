TABELLE-Europäische Kursgewinner und -verlierer der Woche

Frankfurt, 18. Apr (Reuters) - In der verkürzten Handelswoche vor Ostern ging es an den Börsen weiter bergauf. Der Dax übersprang nachhaltig die psychologisch wichtige Marke von 12.000 Punkten und legte 1,9 Prozent zu. Indizes +/- Stand Stand in 18.04.1 Vorwoc % 9 he Dax +1,9 12.222, 11.999, 39 93 EuroStoxx50 +1,5 3.499,2 3.447,8 3 3 Stoxx50 +0,4 3.169,9 3.156,3 5 6 EuroStoxx-Autoindex<.SXA +3,7 526,85 508,10 E> Dax +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in 18.04.1 Vorwoc % 9 he Wirecard AG +8,8 120,10 110,40 thyssenkrupp AG +7,7 13,62 12,65 Volkswagen AG +6,4 163,14 153,34 Daimler AG +4,7 59,31 56,67 Deutsche Lufthansa +4,0 22,59 21,72 AG Dax +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 18.04.1 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 9 he Fresenius Medical Care -5,2 70,16 74,02 AG & Co KGaA Fresenius SE & Co -4,9 48,91 51,45 KGaA Covestro AG -4,1 53,04 55,32 Merck KGaA -3,5 93,78 97,18 RWE AG -3,1 22,90 23,63 EuroStoxx50 +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in 18.04.1 Vorwoc % 9 he EssilorLuxottica +7,1 108,15 101,00 SA Industria de Diseno +6,5 28,00 26,30 Textil SA Volkswagen AG +6,4 163,14 153,34 BNP Paribas SA +5,8 48,99 46,32 CRH PLC +4,8 30,53 29,13 EuroStoxx50 +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 18.04.1 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 9 he Fresenius SE & Co -4,9 48,91 51,45 KGaA Kering SA -3,8 510,40 530,40 Sanofi SA -3,4 72,87 75,40 Eni SpA -2,4 15,43 15,82 Enel SpA -1,5 5,53 5,61 EuroStoxx-Autowerte +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in 18.04.1 Vorwoc % 9 he HELLA GmbH & Co +7,8 49,24 45,68 KgaA Valeo SA +7,2 32,42 30,24 Porsche Automobil +7,1 64,54 60,26 Holding SE Volkswagen AG +6,4 163,14 153,34 Faurecia SA +5,1 48,01 45,69 EuroStoxx-Autowerte +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 18.04.1 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 9 he Pirelli & C SpA -2,5 6,44 6,60 Ferrari NV +0,4 123,10 122,60 Compagnie Generale des +0,9 117,45 116,35 Etablissements Michelin SCA Nokian Tyres +1,1 31,34 30,99 plc Continental AG +1,7 155,60 153,04 EuroStoxx-Sektoren +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in 18.04.1 Vorwoc % 9 he Automobil +3,7 526,85 508,10 Reise und +3,3 198,36 192,07 Freizeit Versicherung +2,5 291,32 284,13 Banken +2,5 103,54 101,02 Medien +2,2 236,63 231,59 EuroStoxx-Sektoren +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 18.04.1 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 9 he Gesundheit -2,0 733,09 748,42 Immobilien -0,5 237,15 238,33 Versorger -0,4 309,23 310,44 Öl und Gas -0,2 341,39 342,10 Rohstoffe +0,0 210,98 210,92 (Reporter: Anika Ross, redigiert von XY. Bei Rückfragen wenden Sie sich bitte an die Redaktionsleitung unter den Telefonnummern 069-7565 1236 oder 030-2888 5168)