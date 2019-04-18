Marktbericht Deutschland
TABELLE-Europäische Kursgewinner und -verlierer der Woche

    Frankfurt, 18. Apr (Reuters) - In der verkürzten
Handelswoche vor Ostern ging es an den Börsen weiter bergauf.
Der Dax übersprang nachhaltig die psychologisch wichtige
Marke von 12.000 Punkten und legte 1,9 Prozent zu.
    
    
 Indizes                   +/-    Stand   Stand 
                            in   18.04.1   Vorwoc
                            %       9       he
 Dax                       +1,9  12.222,  11.999,
                                      39       93
 EuroStoxx50               +1,5  3.499,2  3.447,8
                                       3        3
 Stoxx50                   +0,4  3.169,9  3.156,3
                                       5        6
 EuroStoxx-Autoindex<.SXA  +3,7   526,85   508,10
 E>                                       
                                                 
 Dax                       +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung   in   18.04.1   Vorwoc
                            %       9       he
 Wirecard AG               +8,8   120,10   110,40
 thyssenkrupp AG           +7,7    13,62    12,65
 Volkswagen AG             +6,4   163,14   153,34
 Daimler AG                +4,7    59,31    56,67
 Deutsche Lufthansa        +4,0    22,59    21,72
 AG                                       
                                                 
 Dax                       +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                 in   18.04.1   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung            %       9       he
 Fresenius Medical Care    -5,2    70,16    74,02
 AG & Co KGaA                             
 Fresenius SE & Co         -4,9    48,91    51,45
 KGaA                                     
 Covestro AG               -4,1    53,04    55,32
 Merck KGaA                -3,5    93,78    97,18
 RWE AG                    -3,1    22,90    23,63
                                                 
 EuroStoxx50               +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung   in   18.04.1   Vorwoc
                            %       9       he
 EssilorLuxottica          +7,1   108,15   101,00
 SA                                       
 Industria de Diseno       +6,5    28,00    26,30
 Textil SA                                
 Volkswagen AG             +6,4   163,14   153,34
 BNP Paribas SA            +5,8    48,99    46,32
 CRH PLC                   +4,8    30,53    29,13
                                                 
 EuroStoxx50               +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                 in   18.04.1   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung            %       9       he
 Fresenius SE & Co         -4,9    48,91    51,45
 KGaA                                     
 Kering SA                 -3,8   510,40   530,40
 Sanofi SA                 -3,4    72,87    75,40
 Eni SpA                   -2,4    15,43    15,82
 Enel SpA                  -1,5     5,53     5,61
                                                 
 EuroStoxx-Autowerte       +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung   in   18.04.1   Vorwoc
                            %       9       he
 HELLA GmbH & Co           +7,8    49,24    45,68
 KgaA                                     
 Valeo SA                  +7,2    32,42    30,24
 Porsche Automobil         +7,1    64,54    60,26
 Holding SE                               
 Volkswagen AG             +6,4   163,14   153,34
 Faurecia SA               +5,1    48,01    45,69
                                                 
 EuroStoxx-Autowerte       +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                 in   18.04.1   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung            %       9       he
 Pirelli & C SpA           -2,5     6,44     6,60
 Ferrari NV                +0,4   123,10   122,60
 Compagnie Generale des    +0,9   117,45   116,35
 Etablissements Michelin                  
 SCA                                      
 Nokian Tyres              +1,1    31,34    30,99
 plc                                      
 Continental AG            +1,7   155,60   153,04
                                                 
 EuroStoxx-Sektoren        +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung   in   18.04.1   Vorwoc
                            %       9       he
 Automobil                 +3,7   526,85   508,10
 Reise und                 +3,3   198,36   192,07
 Freizeit                                 
 Versicherung              +2,5   291,32   284,13
 Banken                    +2,5   103,54   101,02
 Medien                    +2,2   236,63   231,59
                                                 
 EuroStoxx-Sektoren        +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                 in   18.04.1   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung            %       9       he
 Gesundheit                -2,0   733,09   748,42
 Immobilien                -0,5   237,15   238,33
 Versorger                 -0,4   309,23   310,44
 Öl und Gas                -0,2   341,39   342,10
 Rohstoffe                 +0,0   210,98   210,92
 



 (Reporter: Anika Ross, redigiert von XY. Bei Rückfragen wenden
Sie sich bitte an die Redaktionsleitung unter den Telefonnummern
069-7565 1236 oder 030-2888 5168)
