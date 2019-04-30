TABELLE-Europäische Kursgewinner und -verlierer im April

Frankfurt, 30. Apr (Reuters) - Indizes +/- Stand Stand in % 30.04.19 Vormonat Dax +7,1 12.344,08 11.526,04 EuroStoxx50 +4,9 3.514,62 3.351,71 Stoxx50 +2,6 3.199,51 3.117,01 EuroStoxx-Autoindex +9,3 509,21 465,84 Dax +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in % 30.04.19 Vormonat Wirecard +19,7 133,70 111,70 Infineon +18,9 21,03 17,69 HeidelbergCement +12,2 72,00 64,16 Daimler +11,7 58,34 52,25 Siemens +11,3 106,74 95,94 Dax +/- Stand Stand Schwächste Kursentwicklung in % 30.04.19 Vormonat Merck KGaA -6,7 94,88 101,65 RWE -4,7 22,77 23,90 Vonovia -3,8 44,47 46,22 E.ON -3,5 9,57 9,91 Henkel -0,8 90,24 91,00 EuroStoxx50 +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in % 30.04.19 Vormonat Daimler +11,7 58,34 52,25 EssilorLuxottica +11,4 108,50 97,38 BNP Paribas +11,4 47,45 42,61 Siemens +11,3 106,74 95,94 SAP +11,2 114,58 103,00 EuroStoxx50 +/- Stand Stand Schwächste Kursentwicklung in % 30.04.19 Vormonat Ahold Delhaize -9,5 21,46 23,73 Nokia -7,8 4,68 5,07 Orange -3,7 13,97 14,50 Eni -3,4 15,22 15,75 Sanofi -1,6 77,49 78,74 EuroStoxx-Autowerte +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in % 30.04.19 Vormonat Valeo +25,2 32,37 25,85 HELLA +23,6 48,46 39,20 Faurecia +20,8 45,28 37,48 Pirelli +13,4 6,51 5,74 Daimler +11,7 58,34 52,25 EuroStoxx-Autowerte +/- Stand Stand Schwächste Kursentwicklung in % 30.04.19 Vormonat Nokian Tyres -0,1 29,82 29,84 Ferrari +1,0 120,75 119,50 Renault +3,2 60,82 58,91 Fiat Chrysler +3,5 13,73 13,27 Peugeot +7,5 23,36 21,74 EuroStoxx-Sektoren +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in % 30.04.19 Vormonat Automobil +9,3 509,21 465,84 Technologie +8,1 542,75 502,06 Banken +8,0 100,73 93,25 Anlagenbau +7,1 876,25 818,03 Bau +7,1 451,15 421,31 EuroStoxx-Sektoren +/- Stand Stand Schwächste Kursentwicklung in % 30.04.19 Vormonat Immobilien -1,1 237,88 240,60 Telekom -1,1 293,47 296,69 Öl und Gas -0,6 337,07 339,10 Versorger 0,0 312,42 312,55 Rohstoffe +1,1 200,91 198,63 (Zusammengestellt vom Reuters Marktteam. Bei Rückfragen wenden Sie sich bitte an die Redaktionsleitung unter den Telefonnummern 069-7565 1236 oder 030-2888 5168)