Marktbericht Deutschland
April 30, 2019

TABELLE-Europäische Kursgewinner und -verlierer im April

Reuters Staff



    Frankfurt, 30. Apr (Reuters) -   
    
 Indizes                        +/-     Stand     Stand 
                                in %  30.04.19    Vormonat
 Dax                            +7,1  12.344,08  11.526,04
 EuroStoxx50                    +4,9   3.514,62   3.351,71
 Stoxx50                        +2,6   3.199,51   3.117,01
 EuroStoxx-Autoindex            +9,3     509,21     465,84
                                                          
 Dax                            +/-     Stand     Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung       in %  30.04.19    Vormonat
 Wirecard                      +19,7     133,70     111,70
 Infineon                      +18,9      21,03      17,69
 HeidelbergCement              +12,2      72,00      64,16
 Daimler                       +11,7      58,34      52,25
 Siemens                       +11,3     106,74      95,94
                                                          
 Dax                            +/-     Stand     Stand 
 Schwächste Kursentwicklung     in %  30.04.19    Vormonat
 Merck KGaA                     -6,7      94,88     101,65
 RWE                            -4,7      22,77      23,90
 Vonovia                        -3,8      44,47      46,22
 E.ON                           -3,5       9,57       9,91
 Henkel                         -0,8      90,24      91,00
                                                          
 EuroStoxx50                    +/-     Stand     Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung       in %  30.04.19    Vormonat
 Daimler                       +11,7      58,34      52,25
 EssilorLuxottica              +11,4     108,50      97,38
 BNP Paribas                   +11,4      47,45      42,61
 Siemens                       +11,3     106,74      95,94
 SAP                           +11,2     114,58     103,00
                                                          
 EuroStoxx50                    +/-     Stand     Stand 
 Schwächste Kursentwicklung     in %  30.04.19    Vormonat
 Ahold Delhaize                 -9,5      21,46      23,73
 Nokia                          -7,8       4,68       5,07
 Orange                         -3,7      13,97      14,50
 Eni                            -3,4      15,22      15,75
 Sanofi                         -1,6      77,49      78,74
                                                          
 EuroStoxx-Autowerte            +/-     Stand     Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung       in %  30.04.19    Vormonat
 Valeo                         +25,2      32,37      25,85
 HELLA                         +23,6      48,46      39,20
 Faurecia                      +20,8      45,28      37,48
 Pirelli                       +13,4       6,51       5,74
 Daimler                       +11,7      58,34      52,25
                                                          
 EuroStoxx-Autowerte            +/-     Stand     Stand 
 Schwächste Kursentwicklung     in %  30.04.19    Vormonat
 Nokian Tyres                   -0,1      29,82      29,84
 Ferrari                        +1,0     120,75     119,50
 Renault                        +3,2      60,82      58,91
 Fiat Chrysler                  +3,5      13,73      13,27
 Peugeot                        +7,5      23,36      21,74
                                                          
 EuroStoxx-Sektoren             +/-     Stand     Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung       in %  30.04.19    Vormonat
 Automobil                      +9,3     509,21     465,84
 Technologie                    +8,1     542,75     502,06
 Banken                         +8,0     100,73      93,25
 Anlagenbau                     +7,1     876,25     818,03
 Bau                            +7,1     451,15     421,31
                                                          
 EuroStoxx-Sektoren             +/-     Stand     Stand 
 Schwächste Kursentwicklung     in %  30.04.19    Vormonat
 Immobilien                     -1,1     237,88     240,60
 Telekom                        -1,1     293,47     296,69
 Öl und Gas                     -0,6     337,07     339,10
 Versorger                       0,0     312,42     312,55
 Rohstoffe                      +1,1     200,91     198,63
 



