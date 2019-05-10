TABELLE-Europäische Kursgewinner und -verlierer der Woche

Frankfurt, 10. Mai (Reuters) - Die Eskalation im Handelsstreit zwischen den USA und China hat die Anleger in der abgelaufenen Woche kalt erwischt. Der Dax verbuchte ein Minus von 2,8 Prozent. Indizes +/- Stand Stand in 10.05.1 Vorwoc % 9 he Dax -2,8 12.059, 12.412, 83 75 EuroStoxx50 -3,9 3.366,1 3.502,4 0 8 Stoxx50 -3,5 3.082,4 3.193,6 1 2 EuroStoxx-Autoindex<.SXA -6,8 476,27 510,92 E> Dax +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in 10.05.1 Vorwoc % 9 he thyssenkrupp AG +17, 14,40 12,27 4 Vonovia SE +6,7 48,00 45,00 Wirecard AG +4,7 134,80 128,75 E.ON SE +1,5 9,52 9,38 Siemens AG +1,2 107,02 105,76 Dax +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 10.05.1 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 9 he Deutsche Lufthansa -12, 18,48 21,08 AG 4 Infineon Technologies -12, 18,42 21,00 AG 3 BASF SE -10, 65,23 72,87 5 Covestro AG -9,3 43,85 48,33 Bayerische Motoren Werke -9,0 68,87 75,67 AG EuroStoxx50 +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in 10.05.1 Vorwoc % 9 he EssilorLuxottica +3,4 110,10 106,50 SA Siemens AG +1,2 107,02 105,76 Adidas AG +0,9 252,00 249,80 Iberdrola SA +0,3 8,00 7,98 Deutsche Telekom 0,0 14,91 14,92 AG EuroStoxx50 +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 10.05.1 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 9 he BASF SE -10, 65,23 72,87 5 Societe Generale -9,1 26,10 28,70 SA Bayerische Motoren Werke -9,0 68,87 75,67 AG Daimler AG -7,9 53,89 58,54 Allianz SE -7,5 198,84 215,05 EuroStoxx-Autowerte +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in 10.05.1 Vorwoc % 9 he Ferrari NV +4,1 124,70 119,80 Knorr Bremse AG -3,0 93,10 96,00 Compagnie Generale des -3,3 110,10 113,90 Etablissements Michelin SCA Volkswagen AG -6,2 150,32 160,28 Peugeot SA -6,8 21,11 22,64 EuroStoxx-Autowerte +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 10.05.1 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 9 he Faurecia SE -13, 39,34 45,30 2 Valeo SA -11, 28,48 32,26 7 Nokian Tyres -11, 26,15 29,59 plc 6 Bayerische Motoren Werke -9,0 68,87 75,67 AG Continental AG -9,0 133,74 146,90 EuroStoxx-Sektoren +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in 10.05.1 Vorwoc % 9 he Immobilien +1,5 241,75 238,08 Versorger -0,1 309,91 310,12 Telekom -0,4 289,57 290,77 Medien -1,6 229,79 233,44 Anlagenbau -2,1 845,42 863,76 EuroStoxx-Sektoren +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 10.05.1 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 9 he Rohstoffe -7,3 185,38 200,07 Reise und -6,8 177,42 190,43 Freizeit Automobil -6,8 476,27 510,92 Banken -6,2 94,00 100,18 Versicherung -4,6 275,08 288,22 (Reporter: Anika Ross, redigiert von XY. Bei Rückfragen wenden Sie sich bitte an die Redaktionsleitung unter den Telefonnummern 069-7565 1236 oder 030-2888 5168)