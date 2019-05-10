Marktbericht Deutschland
TABELLE-Europäische Kursgewinner und -verlierer der Woche

    Frankfurt, 10. Mai (Reuters) - Die Eskalation im
Handelsstreit zwischen den USA und China hat die Anleger in der
abgelaufenen Woche kalt erwischt. Der Dax verbuchte ein
Minus von 2,8 Prozent.

    
 Indizes                   +/-    Stand   Stand 
                            in   10.05.1   Vorwoc
                            %       9       he
 Dax                       -2,8  12.059,  12.412,
                                      83       75
 EuroStoxx50               -3,9  3.366,1  3.502,4
                                       0        8
 Stoxx50                   -3,5  3.082,4  3.193,6
                                       1        2
 EuroStoxx-Autoindex<.SXA  -6,8   476,27   510,92
 E>                                       
                                                 
 Dax                       +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung   in   10.05.1   Vorwoc
                            %       9       he
 thyssenkrupp AG           +17,    14,40    12,27
                              4           
 Vonovia SE                +6,7    48,00    45,00
 Wirecard AG               +4,7   134,80   128,75
 E.ON SE                   +1,5     9,52     9,38
 Siemens AG                +1,2   107,02   105,76
                                                 
 Dax                       +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                 in   10.05.1   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung            %       9       he
 Deutsche Lufthansa        -12,    18,48    21,08
 AG                           4           
 Infineon Technologies     -12,    18,42    21,00
 AG                           3           
 BASF SE                   -10,    65,23    72,87
                              5           
 Covestro AG               -9,3    43,85    48,33
 Bayerische Motoren Werke  -9,0    68,87    75,67
 AG                                       
                                                 
 EuroStoxx50               +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung   in   10.05.1   Vorwoc
                            %       9       he
 EssilorLuxottica          +3,4   110,10   106,50
 SA                                       
 Siemens AG                +1,2   107,02   105,76
 Adidas AG                 +0,9   252,00   249,80
 Iberdrola SA              +0,3     8,00     7,98
 Deutsche Telekom           0,0    14,91    14,92
 AG                                       
                                                 
 EuroStoxx50               +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                 in   10.05.1   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung            %       9       he
 BASF SE                   -10,    65,23    72,87
                              5           
 Societe Generale          -9,1    26,10    28,70
 SA                                       
 Bayerische Motoren Werke  -9,0    68,87    75,67
 AG                                       
 Daimler AG                -7,9    53,89    58,54
 Allianz SE                -7,5   198,84   215,05
                                                 
 EuroStoxx-Autowerte       +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung   in   10.05.1   Vorwoc
                            %       9       he
 Ferrari NV                +4,1   124,70   119,80
 Knorr Bremse AG           -3,0    93,10    96,00
 Compagnie Generale des    -3,3   110,10   113,90
 Etablissements Michelin                  
 SCA                                      
 Volkswagen AG             -6,2   150,32   160,28
 Peugeot SA                -6,8    21,11    22,64
                                                 
 EuroStoxx-Autowerte       +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                 in   10.05.1   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung            %       9       he
 Faurecia SE               -13,    39,34    45,30
                              2           
 Valeo SA                  -11,    28,48    32,26
                              7           
 Nokian Tyres              -11,    26,15    29,59
 plc                          6           
 Bayerische Motoren Werke  -9,0    68,87    75,67
 AG                                       
 Continental AG            -9,0   133,74   146,90
                                                 
 EuroStoxx-Sektoren        +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung   in   10.05.1   Vorwoc
                            %       9       he
 Immobilien                +1,5   241,75   238,08
 Versorger                 -0,1   309,91   310,12
 Telekom                   -0,4   289,57   290,77
 Medien                    -1,6   229,79   233,44
 Anlagenbau                -2,1   845,42   863,76
                                                 
 EuroStoxx-Sektoren        +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                 in   10.05.1   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung            %       9       he
 Rohstoffe                 -7,3   185,38   200,07
 Reise und                 -6,8   177,42   190,43
 Freizeit                                 
 Automobil                 -6,8   476,27   510,92
 Banken                    -6,2    94,00   100,18
 Versicherung              -4,6   275,08   288,22
 


 (Reporter: Anika Ross, redigiert von XY. Bei Rückfragen wenden
Sie sich bitte an die Redaktionsleitung unter den Telefonnummern
069-7565 1236 oder 030-2888 5168)
